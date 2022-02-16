Metro Homeless Impact Division places fence up around former encampment site

By MARY ALICE ROYSE

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Community members voice their concerns after the Metro Homeless Impact Division put a fence around the Jefferson Street Bridge area Saturday morning.

Saturday, Feb. 12th, a fence was placed along with a sign under the Jefferson Street Bridge that said, “Metro Property, No Trespassing, No encampments after Feb. 14th”.

The MHID told community members in a statement that they had this plan set in place since 2020 regarding supporting those who lived at Jefferson Street Bridge.

“We have finally been able to help connect people with resources and housing to stabilize their living conditions while maintaining their dignity. We’ve assisted them in responsibly reuniting with family. This is done through the hard work and dedication of our staff and community partners who tirelessly give of themselves to help others,” MHID said in their statement.

Open Table, Inc., a non-profit community that supports marginalized groups, said in a statement on Facebook, “MHID’s current plan sets a dangerous precedent. Not only does it physically clear encampments without creating adequate alternatives (like safe zones, sanctioned camps, transitional micro home villages, etc.), but it also prioritizes people for resources and scarce housing unites based on their geographic location (which is often a location that is politically advantageous to clear).”

MHID said they continue to protect the lives of unhoused community members in the Metro area and will continue to draft their plan to preserve outdoor communities.

“We don’t want to see the city systematically choosing and closing encampments when there are no alternatives for people,” said Lindsey Krinks, director of education for Open Table Nashville, on Facebook. “The kind of plan we would like to see to address outdoor homelessness is about creating more affordable housing and creating safe places people can stay.”

