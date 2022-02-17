Boy nearly scams woman out of $4K after borrowing phone

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO (WFOR) — An Orlando woman is warning to be careful about letting people borrow your phone after nearly getting scammed out of $4,000 by a boy.

Shannon Fraser was walking her dog Sunday when she says she ran into a young boy who told her he couldn’t find his family and friends and his phone was dead.

Fraser says she let the boy, who looked about 12 years old, use her phone. She said the boy got a hold of someone and asked her to open her maps app. After this, they part ways.

But then a day later, Fraser said she got “alerts from my bank that my two Venmo transfers were approved. One was in the amount of $1,800. The other one was in the amount of $2,000. And that’s when I stopped dead in my tracks.”

She contacted Venmo immediately and discovered the boy’s account was set up just 30 minutes before she met him.

She says venmo credited her account everything that was taken.

No word on whether the kid was caught or charged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.