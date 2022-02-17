Fire at Honda of the Desert in Cathedral City prompts evacuations

A fire at Honda of the Desert in Cathedral City has led to the evacuation of employees and patrons Thursday afternoon, a viewer tells News Channel 3.

The Cathedral City Fire Department is at the scene, as are Palm Springs and Cal Fire crews.

Honda of the Desert is located at 68-025 Kyle Road, right at the Cathedral City Auto Mall. There is no word on whether any of the other dealerships in the area are affected.

We're working to get additional details on this incident. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

