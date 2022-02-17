Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

By Jack Bantock, CNN

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 13 of the Games.

Alpine skiing

  • Women’s alpine combined slalom: Michelle Gisin, Switzerland

Figure skating

Freestyle skiing

  • Women’s ski cross: Sandra Näslund, Sweden

Ice hockey

Nordic combined

  • Team large hill/4x5km cross-country relay: Norway

Speed skating

  • Women’s 1,000m: Miho Takagi, Japan

The full medal table can be found here.

