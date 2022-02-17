Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of man killed in unlicensed bail agent shooting

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the family of a Palm Springs man police say was shot and killed by a man posing as bail agent.

David Spann, 33, was killed in his Palm Springs home in April last year.

His family is now suing the city of Palm Springs, its police department and several others.

The suit names Chief Bryan Reyes, several Palm Springs plice officers, and Fabian Herrera, who police say was posing as a bail agent when he allegedly fired the shot that killed Spann.

The city of Palm Springs is responding. The city's attorney said the suit "against the city of Palm Springs is misdirected..." He also said the criminal cases are ongoing against Herrera and Herrera's mother and partner, Lisa Vargas.

The city plans to cooperate with the District Attorney to get justice for the Spann family.

News Channel 3 spoke with the attorney representing the Spann family, Gabriel Avina, who said he believes "a statement at this time is premature..."

Avina added, "A case with this many parties and legal issues will take some time to be what is referred to as "at issue." This means several procedural hurdles are yet to come given the ongoing murder charges and the fact that the constitutional rights of Mr. Herrera and Ms. Vargas take priority compared to a civil case."

Body camera footage of the shooting was released in September. It shows police arriving to the scene after Herrera reportedly broke through Spann's front door then called for backup.

Spann was shot and killed during the standoff, on April 23, on East Via Escuela in Palm Springs.

Fabian Hector Herrera claims he was hired by a bail agency to apprehend Spann. It was later revealed Herrera was not a licensed bail agent and wasn't allowed to have a gun.

In the video, Spann is seen armed with a knife. He was tased, but doesn't go down. Moment's later, what is believed to be a Palm Springs police officer is heard ordering Herrera to "shoot."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said there was no warrant out for Spann's arrest by a law enforcement agency. Herrera was arrested and has been charged with murder.

Herrera's defense attorney said he thought he was allowed to work as a bounty hunter and was following orders.

Herrera's partner, his mother Lisa Vargas, was later arrested in connection with the shooting.

Both are pleading not guilty and are due back in court later this year.

