D’oh, Canada! Figure skating powers are shut out in Olympics

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Whether it was its two men finishing ninth and last among 29 skaters or its only woman barely cracking the top 20, Canada has struggled mightily in figure skating during the Beijing Olympics. The Canadians finished fourth in the team event. Depending on the outcome of a doping investigation involving the Russian team, they could be upgraded to the bronze medal months or perhaps years down the road. But that would be it for the country that led the medal standings in figure skating at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and that hasn’t missed out on a medal altogether since Lake Placid in 1980.