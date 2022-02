PHOENIX (AP) — Teddy Allen had 30 points and 10 rebounds as New Mexico State topped Grand Canyon 82-66. Jabari Rice had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-4, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Holland Woods had 22 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 for the Antelopes (18-7, 8-5).