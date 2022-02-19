Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday
By Ben Church, CNN
There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 15 of the Games.
Bobsleigh
- Two-woman: Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, Germany
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men’s 50km Mass Start Free: Alexander Bolshunov, Team ROC
Curling
- Men’s: Sweden
Figure Skating
- Pair Skating-Free Skating: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China
Freestyle Skiing
- Men’s Freeski Halfpipe: Nico Porteous, New Zealand
Speed Skating
- Men’s Mass Start: Bart Swings, Belgium
- Women’s Mass Start: Irene Schouten, Netherlands
