Modeste recovers to score for Cologne in 1-0 win v Frankfurt

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Anthony Modeste has returned from the sick bay to shoot Cologne to a 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and sixth place in the Bundesliga. Relegation-threatened Stuttgart was on the verge of claiming its first league win since December when it conceded a penalty in the third minute of injury time to draw 1-1 with Bochum. Danish forward Jonas Wind’s first Bundesliga goal for Wolfsburg wasn’t enough as visiting Hoffenheim came back to win 2-1. Union Berlin slumped to a 1-0 loss at Arminia Bielefeld and Freiburg won 2-1 at Augsburg.