Blinken says Russia’s ‘playbook’ for an invasion of Ukraine is moving forward but war can still be averted

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Russia’s “playbook” for an invasion of Ukraine is moving forward, though he said there still is a chance for diplomacy to avert a war.

“As we’ve described it, everything leading up to the actual invasion appears to be taking place,” Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Blinken told CNN’s Dana Bash that President Joe Biden is willing to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format if it will help prevent a war, and the US will continue its efforts to try to convince Moscow of a path away from invading Ukraine.

“We believe President Putin has made the decision, but until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward,” Blinken said.

