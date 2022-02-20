Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

By Max Foster, CNN

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

The 95-year-old sovereign — who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne — is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” it added.

The Queen confirmed she and her late husband, Prince Philip, had received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. But the palace has declined to reveal any information about subsequent vaccinations, citing medical privacy.

The Queen’s health has been closely scrutinized since late last year when she retreated from public events on advice from doctors to rest after an overnight hospital stay for an undisclosed reason. Fresh concern was renewed in the past few days as multiple family members self-isolated after testing positive for the virus.

Her son Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time 10 days ago while his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, confirmed she too had the virus on Monday.

The Queen’s diagnosis comes days after she completed her first in-person engagement since returning to Windsor.

On Wednesday, the monarch held an audience with the outgoing Defence Services Secretary, Rear Admiral James Macleod, and his successor, Major General Eldon Millar.

This is a developing story — more to come

