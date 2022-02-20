New intel adds to US fears that Russia is readying for military action



By Jim Sciutto and Natasha Bertrand, CNN

The US has intelligence indicating orders have been sent to Russian commanders to proceed with an attack on Ukraine, according to two US officials and another source familiar with the US intelligence.

