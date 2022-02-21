Baby giraffe born at the Living Desert in Palm Desert

We've got a new baby giraffe at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Desert.

Zoo officials said the giraffe calf was born Monday morning on the giraffe savanna habitat. The calf was born to first-time mom and dad, Shellie and Kelley. The calf was up and walking within an hour of birth.

“What an exciting morning,” said RoxAnna Breitigan, Director of Animal Care. “Many of our guests had a front row seat along the guest pathway, and we are happy that so many were able to witness such an incredible sight today.”

Officials said the calf and its mother are bonding well. The two are currently in the behind-the-scenes barn being closely monitored by the animal care team.

The zoo is working to find out the calf's gender. It has a well-baby exam scheduled Tuesday morning where the zoo's veterinary team will complete a health assessment.

In the past, donors have been able to choose the name of giraffe calves. The last calf we reported was in 2019 when Vicki Lou was born.

The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens will continue to provide updates on the calf.

To learn more about the zoo, including its giraffe safari, visit: https://www.livingdesert.org/