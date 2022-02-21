Dow futures plummet as tensions between Ukraine and Russia climb



By Rob McLean, CNN Business

Stock futures fell off a cliff Monday evening as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia.

Dow futures were down as much as 513 points, or about 1.5%. S&P 500 futures fell as much as 2.5%, while Nasdaq futures were down 3.75%.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday. The move to recognize breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories as independent appears to be the opening salvo of a larger potential military operation targeting Ukraine, nearly a dozen US and western officials tell CNN.

A summit between US President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely, a senior administration official told reporters, following intelligence and indications on the ground that Russia is likely to take military action in neighboring Ukraine.

Markets were closed in the United States on Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday. Last Friday, the Dow closed down nearly 233 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the day with losses of 0.7% and 1.2%, respectively. All three indexes finished last week in the red for the second straight week.

