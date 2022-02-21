Skip to Content
Gene Autry Trail and N. Indian Canyon remain closed due to blowing sand from high winds

KESQ

Palm Springs police are warning residents of road closures on Gene Autry Trail between N. Via Escuela and I-10, and N. Indian Canyon Drive between Garnet and Sunrise Parkway. Those closures continued Tuesday morning.

Officials announced the closure at around 8:15 a.m. Monday as the Coachella Valley is under a High Wind Warning, that is expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

Winds are blowing sand and creating poor visibility for drivers.

No time has been given as to when the road closures will be lifted.

Use Vista Chino or Highway 111 to get around.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

