James Gunn engaged to ‘Peacemaker’ actress Jennifer Holland

James Gunn is looking to secure the ultimate contract with Jennifer Holland.

“The Suicide Squad” director posted a photo of Holland sporting an engagement ring on his verified Instagram account over the weekend.

The pair have been dating since 2015. Holland is also the star of the series he created, “Peacemaker.”

The HBO Max show is a spinoff of “The Suicide Squad” and stars Jon Cena in the title role. (HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

Gunn was previously married to “The Office” star Jenna Fischer. They divorced in 2008.

