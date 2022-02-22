Fire reported at a mobile home in Palm Desert, nearby schools evacuated

First responders are at the scene of a structure fire at the Portola Palms Mobile Home Park in Palm Desert.

The park is located on the 43000 block of Portola Avenue. It was first reported at 1:25 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a fully involved double-wide mobile home. A second alarm has been requested.

#PortolaIC [UPDATE] A third alarm has been requested due to multiple exposures. Cathedral City FD and Palm Springs FD are assisting. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) February 22, 2022

Students at the nearby Palm Desert Charter Middle School and Abraham Lincoln Elementary are being evacuated from the school.

Parents for both schools can pick their kids up at the Rutledge gate. Students were moved behind the 800 building away from the fire, as the smoke is causing breathing issues, a parent told News Channel 3.

"Students at both Abraham Lincoln and Palm Desert Charter Middle School were evacuated from their buildings to fields at the far end of campuses just prior to dismissal. We are dismissing students parent notification now taking place," writes Mary Perry, spokesperson for DSUSD.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that there are no formal evacuation orders at this time, however, we have reached out to the Sheriff's Dept. to check if deputies have evacuation residents.

We're working to get additional information on this. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.