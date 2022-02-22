Strong winds spread fire at a mobile home in Palm Desert; Residents, schools evacuated

Strong winds in the Coachella Valley caused a fire to spread at a mobile home park in Palm Desert, leading to evacuations of residents and nearby schools, injuries to firefighters, and damage to several homes.

The fire occurred at the Portola Palms Mobile Home Park in Palm Desert on the 43000 block of Portola Avenue. It was first reported at 1:25 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a fully involved double-wide mobile home. A second alarm has been requested. A third alarm was quickly requested, as well as assistance from the Cathedral City and Palm Springs fire departments.

The fire became a four-alarm fire at 3:19 p.m. after multiple structures and palm trees once again caught on fire, CAL FIRE confirmed.

CAL FIRE reported that two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One mobile home was destroyed, 4 additional homes were damaged (1 outside of the mobile home park).

A firefighter with @CALFIRERRU discovered this feline at a fire in Palm Desert this afternoon. We are transporting kitty to our shelter in Thousand Palms for examination & care. Cat appears OK. @RivCoNow @RivCoReady Emergency Management team responded too. pic.twitter.com/w59LZtMa8d — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) February 23, 2022

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department evacuated the entire mobile park, as well as students at the nearby Palm Desert Charter Middle School and Abraham Lincoln Elementary.

Parents for both schools can pick their kids up at the Rutledge gate. Students were moved behind the 800 building away from the fire, as the smoke is causing breathing issues, a parent told News Channel 3.

"Students at both Abraham Lincoln and Palm Desert Charter Middle School were evacuated from their buildings to fields at the far end of campuses just prior to dismissal. We are dismissing students parent notification now taking place," writes Mary Perry, spokesperson for DSUSD.

The fire seen from Palm Desert Charter Middle School as students are taken out of classrooms

The fire was contained to just the park. There was one structure lost and no reports of injuries, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

Residents from another nearby a trailer park on the 43100 block of Portola Avenue are also being evacuated as a precaution.

Road closures are in place on Portola Avenue between Rutledge and Via Venezia and Magnesia Falls between San Pablo and Portola Avenue.

The Red Cross has been called to assist residents affected by the fire.

There is no word on a possible cause of the fire. We have a crew at the scene gathering more information. We'll have the latest information in a live report at 5 & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Strong winds in the Coachella Valley prompted a First Alert Weather Alert through Wednesday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley through Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Gusts within the warned area could reach near 70 MPH in wind-prone mountain pass locations

