UM-Flint students react to basketball coach’s post-game actions

By JAMES FELTON, JAMES PAXSON

Click here for updates on this story

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — The University of Michigan’s head basketball coach, Juwan Howard, is in hot water after a post-game altercation with the university of Wisconsin’s coaching staff where he hit an assistant coach in the face following their match-up Sunday afternoon.

Howard said he got upset when Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard called a timeout with little time left in the game and the Badgers already had the game won with a big lead.

There has been no announcement yet on if Howard will be suspended or possibly lose his job entirely.

“It kind of like makes us kind of look trashy,” said Emily Borst, University of Michigan-Flint student.

Borst talked about the slap heard around the world of college basketball Sunday.

During the postgame handshake, Howard told Gard he didn’t like his use of a timeout. Gard used his hand to stop Howard and explain during a heated exchange. Moments later, Howard slapped one of Wisconsin’s assistant coaches, which set off a fight amongst members of both teams.

“I think violence isn’t the answer for anything. It just creates a lot of tension and conflict for everyone, and bad things happen,” Borst said.

Meanwhile other students shared their thoughts about Howard’s actions.

“I hope nothing bad happens to him. I think it was a little disrespectful what the other coach did but I hope he doesn’t get suspended or anything,” one student said.

“I have to look at it myself and see what happened and just kind of go based off of the university’s values,” another student said.

“I would not recommend anybody taking any kind of physical altercation regardless of the situation,” another student said.

Across Lake Michigan, Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said they want to see Howard punished.

“There’s no space for conduct like that at any competition, much less a Big Ten competition,” McIntosh said.

As for Borst, she doesn’t want to see Howard lose his job, but he should be taught a lesson.

“I feel like he should be reprimanded for his actions. Because each action has a consequence,” Borst said.

Howard issued this statement after being suspended the rest of the regular season:

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry.

I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin’s Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.

Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.