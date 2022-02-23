CBP: Migrant fatally shot being detained after escape bid

PHOENIX (AP) — Customs and Border Protection officials say the Mexican migrant who died of gunshot wounds after a weekend encounter with a Border Patrol agent was shot while being detained following an escape attempt. A CBP statement said Wednesday the shooting occurred after agents from a horse patrol unit responded Saturday night to reports of migrants detected in a remote mountainous area northeast of Douglas, Arizona. The agents apprehended three migrants in the U.S. illegally and spotted a fourth trying to get away. The statement said one agent followed the person downhill into the canyon and “discharged his firearm” while apprehending him.