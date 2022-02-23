Trash pickup problems continue in Nashville, local company tries to help

By JUSTINA LATIMER

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Trash pickup has continued to be a significant issue for Nashville residents. However, as the city works to pick up routes, some are stepping in to help lighten the load.

“We saw a lot of people that have been frustrated with services that have been going on here in Nashville,” CEO and Co-founder of Haulee Garrett Elmore said. “So, we are trying to find a solution to pick up all this extra trash.”

Elmore said his company Haulee typically offers extensive junk removal services. But, after noticing trash continue to pile up, they added free valet trash.

“Customers really don’t want to pay for a lot of services they are already paying for,” Elmore explained. “So, we are offering free services to help excel this.”

So far, Haulee has helped more than 20 residents, including people like Amy Dennison.

“The other day during the storm, all these trash cans went flying down the river of stormwater on our street,” Dennison said. “So, we all had to run out and pick all of that stuff up. That wasn’t pretty.”

The latest from Metro Water Services included the following tweet:

“Metro Water Services crews worked extended hours over the weekend and are out today, President’s Day, picking up Red River trash routes.”

“For right now, we just want to help people out and give people free services and remove the trash if they are needing it,” Elmore stated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.