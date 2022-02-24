Firefighters recognized for saving 3 men’s lives while off-duty

By JAMES PAXSON

Click here for updates on this story

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — Three firefighters from the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department, along with one of their friends, are being recognized for saving three men’s lives while off-duty this past weekend.

Firefighters Kyle Knopf, Adam Frank, and Dave Betchel – along with Grand Blanc resident Larry Warburton – were on a weekend snowmobiling trip near the village of Curtis in the Upper Peninsula when they were alerted to people who needed medical attention in a cabin nearby.

Knopf rushed into the cabin and found three men unresponsive and not breathing. The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department said. He started CPR on one of the men while Bechtel and Frank provided CPR to the other men.

While all three were administering CPR, Michigan State Police and local first responders administered NARCAN to provide extra help. Frank, Knopf, and Bechtel continued CPR until the three men were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition, according to the fire department.

“The quick and decisive actions of Lyle Knopf, Adam Frank, and Dave Betchel not only saved the three men’s lives, but also saved their families from an insufferable loss. Their actions reflect highly upon themselves, their profession, and the fire department and community of Grand Blanc Township,” the fire department said.

The fire department is also recognizing Warburton for helping alert Bechtel and Frank to help Knopf once the men were found unresponsive.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.