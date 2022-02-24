Skip to Content
Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic underway in Cathedral City, featuring top softball programs

The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic is being played from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Big League Dreams park in Cathedral City.

The tournament features games all day on multiple fields with 27 teams participating in exhibition play.

Tickets can still be purchased for fans wishing to attend.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout the tournament.

