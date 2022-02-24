Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic underway in Cathedral City, featuring top softball programs
The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic is being played from Thursday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Big League Dreams park in Cathedral City.
Every dog has its day! And what a day it was, perfect for soaking up the sun and some softball! 🐶🥎🥜☀️— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 25, 2022
The Nutter is back, baby! The @NutterClassic goes through Sunday. We'll have coverage the rest of the week on @KESQ! pic.twitter.com/9JGBezgGKh
The tournament features games all day on multiple fields with 27 teams participating in exhibition play.
The first pitch of the 2022 #MNCC has officially been thrown. Welcome back to Cathedral City, everyone.— Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic (@NutterClassic) February 24, 2022
Tune in to @FloSoftball if you’re not at @bigleaguedreams! #BLDCathedralCity pic.twitter.com/fx9h9rA1te
Tickets can still be purchased for fans wishing to attend.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage throughout the tournament.
Comments