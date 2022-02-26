Markkanen scores 23, Cavaliers rally past Wizards, 92-86

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and All-Star center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds in rallying the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 92-86 win over the Washington Wizards. Washington matched the largest lead of the game at 84-75 on Daniel Gafford’s follow shot with 6:39 remaining, but Cleveland answered with 12 straight points, capped by Allen’s two free throws to pull in front for good. Kyle Kuzma made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 34 points for Washington, which was held scoreless for 5 1/2 minutes during the Cavaliers’ comeback.