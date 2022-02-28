Hollywood, FL family mourning loss of two children & father

By Ted Scouten

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WFOR) — A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce.

Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did.

“They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said.

Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play.

“Very active, very playful. He liked to run around. He thought he was some sort of super hero. He was my super hero,” she said.

Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art and reading, but she was best known for her hugs.

“If she were standing here she would have given each and every one of you a hug or complimented you in some way, ‘I like your hair. I like your dress. That baby’s so cute,’” she said.

And she said her husband Wes opened their home to everyone.

“It was always a party here, music was always blaring everyone was invited, everyone had to have a cup in their hand. He loved having company here,” she said.

Left behind are Anne, two school-aged sisters and a brother who’s in college at Vanderbilt University.

The question that tears at everyone is “how did this happen?”

“At some point something happened that caused the fun time in the pool to come to an end. We may never know how. And we surely will never understand why,” said relative Gueter Aurelien.

The family is raising money for funeral expenses. If you’d like to help out, go to neighbors4neighbors.org/dolcefontus or text DolceFontus to 41444.

