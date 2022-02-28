Missouri jail administrator arrested, charged with statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old

By Shain Bergan

BENTON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Benton County’s jail administrator has been arrested and placed in a neighboring jail on felony statutory rape and sodomy charges, the county’s sheriff revealed over the weekend.

Nick Murphy, 42, is being held without bond in the Pettis County jail on one count of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person less than 14 years old and two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old.

The case is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and charges were brought by a special prosecutor in Platte County.

“My office and the office of the prosecutor of Benton County will have no involvement in this case to ensure a fair and unbiased process as Murphy’s case moves forward,” said Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. “Murphy has been placed on administrative unpaid leave until further notice.”

The jail administrator was arrested Friday morning by the highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control at Murphy’s home in rural Warsaw. The sheriff was notified the same morning, writing on Facebook that he was “shocked to my core.”

Said the sheriff, “I feel it is my duty and obligation to keep you informed when it comes to your Sheriff’s Office. It is important to me to always be transparent and honest with you at all times, sharing the good and the bad.”

Murphy’s first appearance in court is set for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

