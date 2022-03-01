Fire damages three homes, two outbuildings in Thermal

Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has damaged five buildings in total Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at the 88000 block of 77th Avenue, located between Harrison Street and Fillmore Street. It was initially reported at 2:03 p.m.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed the fire started at a single-wide mobile home and has spread to nearby vegetation.

A resident of the area said the fire has spread to two other nearby homes. Shortly before 5 p.m., CAL FIRE confirmed that the fire damaged three mobile homes in total and two outbuildings.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for approximately three hours.

This is the second fire that CAL FIRE is working to contain in the east valley this afternoon.

A fire at a Coachella home left five adults and one child displaced.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.