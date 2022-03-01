Iowa’s Clark, Michigan’s Barnes Arico nab B10 women’s honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — National scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the Big Ten player of the year. Kim Barnes Arico of Michigan is coach of the year. Clark averages 27.5 points per game. She was the choice for the top honor in voting by league coaches and a panel of media members. The sophomore is the first non-senior to win the award since 2015. Barnes Arico has led Michigan to a 22-5 record and the Wolverines finished the regular season tied for third in the Big Ten at 13-4. The Wolverines have been ranked in the top 10 most of the season.