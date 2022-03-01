Zoë Kravitz gets ‘Batman’ support from Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Zoë Kravitz got some support from two important men in her life.

On Monday, her stepfather Jason Momoa posted photos of him and her reported boyfriend, Channing Tatum, as they headed to the premiere of her new film, “The Batman,” on his verified Instagram account.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “Finally @thebatman premiere.”

Momoa, who in January announced that he and Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet were splitting after 16 years together, wrote that he was “beyond proud” of his stepdaughter.

Kravitz portrays Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman in the new film.

She and Tatum, who is playing a tech billionaire in her forthcoming directorial debut, sparked speculation that they were a couple last year.

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz told Deadline in June 2021. “I just knew from ‘Magic Mike’ and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Last month, Elle published an interview with Kravitz in which she was asked about her relationship with Tatum.

“I’m happy,” she told the publication.

