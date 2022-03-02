Endangered Florida Panther Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Collier County

By Web staff

IMMOKALEE, Florida (WFOR) — A year-old endangered Florida panther died after being struck by a vehicle.

The remains of the male panther were found Monday along a rural road northwest of Immokalee in Collier County.

It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of eight total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

