Kanye West appears to confirm new romance with Chaney Jones

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It looks like Kanye West has a new “boo.”

The rapper/mogul posted on his verified Instagram account a screenshot of a post from The Shade Room, which read “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

West, who now goes by “Ye,” captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.

The Shade Room post caption said that the pair had been “spotted doing some shopping in Miami” and wondered if their moniker might be “YeNey.”

An Instagram account that appears to belong to Jones replied to West’s post with the comment “My love” with a black heart emoji and a fingers crossed emoji.

Jones – who many on social media have been buzzing about because of her strong resemblance to West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashan – is listed as the chief operating officer for First State Behavioral Health, which provides mental health services.

According to her professional bio, Jones is currently pursuing a masters in counseling at Wilmington University.

“I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone,” her bio reads.”Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you.”

West, who is in the midst of a divorce from Kardashian, was previously linked with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox.

