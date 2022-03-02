Witnesses continue to testify, shedding light in murder of Coachella Valley couple

The preliminary hearing continues into its 3rd day for four of the six suspects involved in the murder of a Coachella Valley.

The 8th witness, a person who had pleaded guilty in the case and took the stand on Tuesday, continued to testify on Wednesday morning.

Five witnesses took the stand on Tuesday including 3 Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies, 1 person from Cal Fire, and a person who has already pled guilty in the case.

The witness, who we cannot name at this time, described what he remembered back in 2017.

He lived at a house with one of the suspects, Abraham Fregoso, at the time.

The witness said he was digging a hole for trash in the backyard when Fregoso told him to make it bigger. Cement was later poured into that hole. Up to a week later, the witness said Fregoso and suspect Manuel Rios told him ”there was an accident."

That hole was dug up at a later date- the witness described what he discovered.

DA: Other than cement, did you see anything else while you were digging out the hole? Witness: 1 or 2 body parts in the cement DA: Okay, that’s what I’m getting at. You said that “I saw 1 or 2 body parts”. Can you describe for us what it was that you saw? Witness: I don’t know what… what. Could've been bones. I think it was probably bones. 2 bones in there. DA: Okay, so you say you saw body parts. You remember seeing bones? Witness: Bones, yeah.

The witness also said another suspect, Adilene Ines Castaneda, told him there was a drug deal that had gone bad.

It was unclear if Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran were involved. But the witness said Castaneda told him she gave Reynoso CPR at some point and that someone had choked Moran.

DDA: What did Adilene Casteneda tell you about that evening? Witness: That something happened at the house and she ended up giving him CPR. DDA: Okay, when you say she end up giving.. Who? Witness: Adilene ended up giving Jonathan (Reynoso) CPR. And then when he left the house, I guess it was at Aaron’s (Bernal) house where he passed away.”

3 witnesses took the stand on Monday, bringing the total to 8 witnesses who have testified in the preliminary hearing.

Monday's witnesses include Riverside County Sheriff's deputies, Indio Police, Cal Fire, a former roommate who live in a home with Bernal in 2017 and a person who has pled guilty in the case.

The roommate said Bernal and Audrey Moran were seeing each other at the time May of 2017.

During the hearing on Monday, the roommate recalled the last time she saw Moran.

"DA: Do you recall whether or not Audrey Moran had been over at the house around May 9th of 2017? Witness: I don’t know the exact date, but I do knew she was at the house the day before she went missing."

Background:

Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran disappeared in 2017. Three years later, their skeletal remains were identified as them.



Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran

The preliminary hearing was delayed on Monday for a few hours to wait for one of the suspects to be transported.

Four of the defendants are accused in the killings, while two others are accused of being accessories after the fact.

Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella is charged with two counts of murder. Fregoso, 32, of Indio; Bernal, 28, of Indio; and Castaneda, 28, of Coachella, are charged with one count each of murder and being an accessory to a crime after the fact.



From left to right: Aaron Fernando Bernal, Manuel Rios, Abraham Fregoso & Adilene Ines Castaneda

Two other suspects involved have already pled guilty. Just last week, Eric Rios, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of being an accessory to a crime after the fact.

Eric Rios

Last fall, another person charged in the case pled guilty to his role. On Sept. 10, Jesus Ruiz Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of wilfully and unlawfully having knowledge of the murders of Reynoso and Moran as well as harboring and concealing two of the suspects, Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella and Abraham Fregoso Jr., 33, of Indio.



Jesus Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz, 42, of Stockon, was sentenced to two years in prison on Sept. 22, however, he was released due to time served, according to John Hall, public information officer for the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

The couple's disappearance prompted family, loved ones, and the community to work for three years to find answers as to what happened.