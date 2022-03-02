Woman shot by officer in ‘armed confrontation’ has died

By WMTW Staff

TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) — Police have identified the woman who was shot in a confrontation in Topsham Monday night as Kourtney Sherwood, 37, of Brunswick.

Sherwood who was critically injured and transported to Maine Medical Center, has died this afternoon according to the hospital’s Senior Communications and Public Affairs Manager Caroline Cornish.

Police first responded to Route 196 near the Merrymeeting Bridge around 2:30 p.m. to check on a woman who was stopped on the side of the road. Someone reported that she was armed and making homicidal and suicidal comments.

State police and Brunswick officials shut down the road while officers tried to speak with the woman who was alone in her vehicle.

An armed confrontation later occurred which resulted in the woman being shot by Topsham police officer Mathew Bowers.

Bowers was placed on paid administrative leave and the Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating. Both actions are standard procedure when an officer uses their gun or is fired upon.

Francine Garland Stark of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence​ serves on a panel tasked with analyzing instances of deadly force after the state Attorney General’s Office investigates.

“Every one of these cases is really unique and what is known, by whom and what timeframe makes a big difference and whether or not there are firearms makes a really big difference,” Garland Stark said.

The Deadly Force Review Panel’s January report reviewed 10 police shootings and recommended, among other things, officers train on how to access local crisis workers and services.

“Every police department needs to really look closely at what their protocols and practices are regarding incidents that appear to be a mental health crisis and whether or not there are possibilities for a more collaborative response,” Garland Stark said.

Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, an Independent from Friendship, questions the office’s ability to objectively evaluate cases, noting the office has never convicted an officer involved in a shooting.

“It is the inherent systemic bias that’s in the system in the AG’s office. They’re incapable of conducting an unbiased investigation,” Rep. Evangelos said.

According to Evangelos, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said during a recent legislative hearing the office is aware of 178 officer-involved shootings since 1995.

The agency is working to clear a backlog of investigations.

“I think there needs to be an independent civilian panel looking at these now,” Rep. Evangelos said.

WMTW pressed The Topsham Police Department and the Maine Attorney General’s Office to specify what they meant by ‘armed confrontation’ and whether Sherwood had a gun during the encounter.

Neither responded.

