Brad Pitt is a stylish assassin in action-packed ‘Bullet Train’ trailer

Brad Pitt stars in a highly stylized new movie “Bullet Train,” playing an assassin who boards a bullet train filled with trouble.

Pitt is Ladybug, sent on a mission to retrieve a briefcase aboard a bullet train, who encounters some other shady characters on the ride: Prince (Joey King), Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and Hornet (Zazie Beetz).

The movie is based on the novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka. “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch directs.

Set to “Stayin’ Alive,” the trailer shows various fights between the villains as the train moves at high speeds.

Also starring are Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock.

“Bullet Train” is scheduled for release in theaters July 15.

