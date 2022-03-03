Las Vegas-area families renting out backyards to dog owners for extra income

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — If you’re looking to make some extra cash and have a fenced off backyard, a new service to the Las Vegas area will allow you to rent it out. It is called Sniffspot and it’s like Airbnb for land allowing property owners to rent their yards out for dogs to play.

“I love dogs. Always loved dogs. Had them since I have been a little girl, so I am in a ton of different Facebook groups for dogs,” said Breanna Baldridge, a host on Sniffspot.

Sniffspot allows people to rent out their land as private dog parks. Baldridge rents out her backyard and pool.

“They typically just come in the backyard on their own, I give directions. We have a gate in the back that they just walk right around. It’s completely private, fenced off,” Baldridge said.

Baldridge said a lot of people who live in apartments with dogs use the service. It’s also an alternative for dogs that don’t do well at dog parks. With Sniffspot, people can take their dog to a safe location that is only available for them.

“We have guests that come in and have doggy birthday parties and invite their families and their dogs over,” Baldridge said.

Anyone that has a yard or land can earn money by letting dog owners rent their land by the hour. Listings in the Vegas Valley range from $4 per hour to $25. Some Sniffspot hosts are earning $2,000 and more per month, according to the company.

“During the summer months, we were able to get upwards for close to $600 a month,” said Baldridge.

Unlike other side gigs, Sniffspot does not require work, it’s just sharing land. Owners are required to stay with their pet and pick up after them.

“Not everybody has that luxury of having the pool with the dogs so for us its really about everybody just enjoying the space,” Baldridge said.

Sniffspot reported thousands of these private dog parks are now available for rent in hundreds of cities across the U.S. Sniffspot requires all dogs to be vaccinated for owners to sign up.

