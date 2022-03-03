Santa Fe Police identify officer that died in crash following pursuit

By Vince Rodriguez

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Santa Fe Police have named the officer who died in the crash that followed a chase Wednesday on Interstate 25.

Police say Officer Robert Duran was chasing a suspect involved in a kidnapping and a carjacking that happened in Santa Fe on Wednesday morning. During the chase, two Santa Fe Police units, the suspect, and another driver crashed. Officer Duran and the other driver not in the chase died in the crash.

Officer Duran joined the Santa Fe Police Department in January of 2015 as a police cadet. He was assigned to the Santa Fe Police patrol division and was a member of the Emergency Response Team.

Officer Duran is survived by a wife and two teenage sons.

