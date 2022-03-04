Fort Lauderdale Beach, South Beach, Enact New Safety Rules For Spring Break

By Brooke Shafer

Click here for updates on this story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has announced new rules for the next month as thousands of spring breakers are expected to head to South Florida.

From March 4 to April 3 on the public beaches in Fort Lauderdale:

Tents, tables, and similar structures are prohibited Live or amplified music should be limited Alcohol is not allowed on the beach

Police will enforce the temporary rules on beach property from the 900 block of Seabreeze north to the 1700 block of North A1A during those weeks.

Electric or motorized scooters are also prohibited on the barrier island during Spring Break.

Police have established designated pick up and drop off locations from March 4 to April 3 on Fort Lauderdale Beach and along Southwest 2nd Street in downtown.

In downtown, the rideshare zone is on SW 4th Avenue, south of SW 2nd Street. The rideshare zone on the Beach is on Cortez Street, west of A1A. All rideshare drivers are strictly prohibited from stopping along A1A.

The City of Miami Beach also adopted new temporary rules during Spring Break.

From March 3 to March 29 in Miami Beach:

Alcohol is not allowed on public beaches No live or amplified music, except for city approved events Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, and tables are not allowed on public beaches Car traffic is limited

The rules apply to Miami Beach’s “high impact zone”, which includes 5th Street to the south, 16th Street to the north, Pennsylvania Avenue to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the east along with public beach areas.

“There will be a very, very augmented police presence,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber earlier this week. “There are going to be cops everywhere.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.