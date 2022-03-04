Lyon finds scoring touch to beat Lorient 4-1 and move to 6th

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Romain Faivre has scored twice and Lyon has won at struggling Lorient 4-1 to move up to sixth place in the French league. Forwards Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi set each other up on the other goals as Lyon moved two points behind Rennes in fourth spot. Fourth guarantees automatic entry into the Europa League. Faivre put Lyon ahead after five minutes and Dembele made it 2-0 in the 26th. Moments after Nigeria striker Terem Moffi pulled one back for Lorient, Toko Ekambi scored before Faivre pounced again.