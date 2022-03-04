

CNN, CNN BUSINESS

By Austin Mabeus, CNN

A 4-year-old’s case of the Mondays caught on cam, Poseidon gets some hot new wheels, and a game show moment that will make you groan. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

We’ve all been there

The pressures of preschool were just too much for a Kansas 4-year-old on a recent Monday morning. His dramatic driveway flop, caught on security camera video, has since gone viral. CNN affiliate KWCH has more.

Frustration unmasked

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reprimands a group of students at the University of South Florida for wearing their masks, and also says he believes the recent guidance on masks was a political move for President Biden’s State of the Union.

Sunken treasure

The Felicity Ace, which caught fire on February 16 while carrying thousands of cars, including Lamborghinis and Porsches, finally sank while being towed back to shore.

Game show follies

Wheel of Fortune’s feather fiasco has been called by some the show’s “most painful 2 minutes” ever. CNN’s Jeanne Moos follows the feather.

Mind your manners

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech when he was speaking about US military deaths caused by exposure to burn pits, and just before Biden talked about his deceased son, Beau Biden.

