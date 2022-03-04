Patient airlifted after crash in Cathedral City

First responders temporarily shut down Varner Road at Bob Hope Drive after a crash.

The crash was first reported at 1:50 p.m.

The Cathedral City Police Department confirmed that the road is temporarily closed for an EMS helicopter. The road was reopened at 3:15 p.m.





A spokesperson for the CCPD confirmed there are injuries, however, the extent is unknown at this time. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather details.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.