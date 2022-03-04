Suspect in custody after school resource officer and administrator in Kansas shot and injured, police say
A suspect is in custody after a shooting injured an administrator and a school resource officer Friday morning at Olathe East High School in Kansas, the Olathe Police Department tweeted.
There have been no reports of injured students, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
