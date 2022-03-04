TRAFFIC ALERT: Indian Canyon Drive closed through wash south of Interstate 10

The strong winds and low visibility shut down North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs late Thursday evening.

The major traffic artery between the city and Interstate 10 remained closed Friday morning as a cold storm moved into the Coachella Valley with rain and heavy winds forecast.

https://twitter.com/PalmSpringsPD/status/1499744366163804161

Gene Autry Trail remained open to traffic along with Vista Chino Road.

There was no immediate word on when the road would reopen to traffic.

Blowing sand and dust created low visibility for drivers.

