White House discussing sending Harris to Poland and Romania

The White House is actively discussing sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Poland and Romania, a source familiar with the discussions tells CNN, although the source cautioned no final decision have been made.

The discussions come as the White House continues to show support for Ukraine as it enters a dangerous new phase in the Russian invasion.

A potential trip would come on the heels of Harris’ latest international travel to the Munich Security Conference, where she met with US allies and partners including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. Harris also spoke with Poland and Romania’s prime ministers by phone earlier this week.

