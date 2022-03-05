School resource officer credited with saving lives as shooting unfolded in Olathe East

By Abby Dodge and Nick Sloan

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — A school resource officer is credited with saving lives during Friday’s shooting that wounded him and a school administrator.

According to police the shooting happening in the administrative offices of the high school building.

The school resource officer, who was shot, called into dispatch.

Broadcastify scanner audio captured the scene.

“I’ve been shot.”

“I’ve been shot inside the principal’s office.”

“I’ve applied a tourniquet on myself.”

“Three people confirmed shot… including myself.”

Those three people shot are the SRO, as well as a school administrator and a student who is the suspect in this case.

The suspect is in police custody.

Police said the student was contacted by administration to be in that area. The topic of conversation that led to the shooting is unknown at this time.

All victims are male, so we know the person who shot at the administrator was a male student.

Earlier today police told us the officer who was shot was talking to people in the hospital.

Overland Park Regional says two victims have been released from the hospital.

One person remains in critical condition.

“I’m in the same boat as the rest of you all and the parents in Olathe of being shocked from the incident,” Olathe Police Department Sgt. Joel Yeldell said. “But I am also grateful at the dame time to report that our SRO did his job and was injured because of it.”

