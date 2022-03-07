3-year-old Colorado boy reunited with stuffed puppy lost in Wisconsin

By Shawna Khalafi

Colorado (KCNC) — A stuffed animal lost during a trip across the country has been reunited with a Colorado boy. The Carrie family from Highlands Ranch was taking a trip to Wisconsin this past Christmas when they misplaced the stuffed puppy.

Three-year-old Archie had just been given the stuffed animal named “Puppy Elf” for Christmas, and he brought it along on the trip, but Puppy Elf got lost somewhere in the airport after they landed in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee-Mitchell International Airport shared a photo of Puppy Elf on their Facebook page, hoping to reunite the stuffed animal with its owner, and Archie’s dad saw the post.

“They’re saying it’s from Denver. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I looked at my phone, and all the boys got TSA stickers because they were so good going through security. I’m like, ‘I think that is his!’“ said Archie’s mom Bobbi Jean Carey.

After the reunion, Archie and Puppy Elf hurried home to play and make up for lost time.

Archie and his mom are grateful to the Denver and Milwaukee airports we’re coordinating to get Puppy Elf back home.

Archie even got a new stuffed airplane to add to his collection!

