Police shot, killed man during domestic violence call

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Kylee Cruz

Click here for updates on this story

PEORIA, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — Investigators are still on the scene of a domestic violence call that ended with police shooting and killing a man in Peoria Sunday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. in a neighborhood northwest of 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Sgt. Brandon Sheffert said when officers arrived, the suspect got into a car and sped away. An officer tried to stop him, but the man kept going, according to Sheffert. Officers found the car the suspect was driving less than 2 miles from the initial scene and boxed it in. Sheffert said that’s when the suspect threatened officers. ” The subject started yelling something about, ‘I have a gun; I’m going to shoot you; you’re gonna have to kill me.’ Things such as that,” he explained.

The Peoria Police Department says at least one of its officers fired at least one shot. The suspect, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. No officers were injured. “As we’ve seen throughout the country, this job is very dangerous; men and women try to do the best they can, and sometimes they encounter situations like this,” Sheffert said.

The officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras, according to Sheffert. The Peoria Police Department has not said will release that video. Details about the initial domestic violence call were not immediately available, and it’s not clear if the suspect had any history with the police. The Peoria Police Department said the West Valley Investigative Task Force is looking into the incident.

According to records Arizona’s Family keeps, this is the 11th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year. There have been another seven incidents in other parts of the state.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.