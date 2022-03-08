Andy Murray to donate prize earnings from rest of the season to help children in Ukraine

Tennis star and three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray is much more than just a tennis a player.

Murray announced on Tuesday on his Twitter that he is going to donate his earnings from the rest of the season to Ukraine in an effort to help children affected by the war.

Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits. 1/3 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 8, 2022

It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture. 2/3 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 8, 2022

I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://t.co/Z2mNGQ3xh8



Children in Ukraine need peace - now. 🇺🇦 🙏



3/3 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 8, 2022

Murray is currently in Indian Wells, competing at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.