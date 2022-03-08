Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:07 PM

Andy Murray to donate prize earnings from rest of the season to help children in Ukraine

MGN/KESQ

Tennis star and three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray is much more than just a tennis a player.

Murray announced on Tuesday on his Twitter that he is going to donate his earnings from the rest of the season to Ukraine in an effort to help children affected by the war.

Murray is currently in Indian Wells, competing at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open. Be sure to stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.

News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content