Bats found inside Willis-Knighton Medical Center

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s an apparent bat problem at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road. The winged mammals have affected several areas of the hospital.

KTBS 3 received pictures of the bats and a video of employees trying to catch one.

Willis-Knighton CEO Jaf Fielder issued the following statement: “Over past few days, we have received isolated reports of bats inside Willis-Knighton Medical Center. Pest control professionals were immediately contacted to handle the situation. They located where the bats were gaining access to the building and sealed the opening. All the affected areas of the hospital have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. No patients or staff members were harmed.”

