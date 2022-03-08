Feds to release final report on deadly Desert plane crash

Federal investigators tomorrow are slated to release the final report on a single-engine airplane crash near Desert Center that killed the 67-year-old pilot as he attempted to reach safe harbor amid fierce night winds.

Brent Stackhouse died in the Nov. 25, 2019, accident just south of Interstate 10 between Blythe and Desert Center. He was trying to return to Hemet-Ryan Airport after a trip to Tucson, Arizona, in his Beechcraft Bonanza.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the final report is due to be published Wednesday afternoon. It will contain a "probable cause" finding as to what exactly precipitated the accident.

Stackhouse's fatal plane crash was the last of five that occurred in Riverside County in 2019.

The aviator was returning from a visit with a friend in Tucson and encountered a windstorm just after sunset as he passed Desert Center, where winds were blowing 30 to 40 mph, with higher gusts at different altitudes, according to the NTSB's previously released factual report on the accident.

The gust front preceded a major winter storm that would wallop Southern California that Thanksgiving week. According to the NTSB's prior findings, there was no evidence that Stackhouse obtained weather information that would have alerted him to the intense winds on his route home.

The 550-hour private pilot was known to be "very safety conscious," his widow, Jan Stackhouse of Canyon Lake, told City News Service in 2020.

While in contact with Los Angeles-based air traffic controllers, Stackhouse indicated that he was in severe turbulence and asked whether a "better altitude" might be available for his westbound flight. But he was told all aircraft were reporting turbulence at every level, according to the NTSB.

Stackhouse did not declare an emergency. However, moments later, at about 5:30 p.m., he informed controllers that he could not continue and intended to turn around and land at Blythe Municipal Airport, the NTSB said.

The agency's earlier findings stated that radar returns showed Stackhouse entering a continuous descent as he made his course reversal, and the descent did not stop after the turn was finished. He was initially at 6,000 feet, but the Bonanza continued to lose altitude over a six-minute span.

At one point, Stackhouse told controllers he was "climbing back (over) the 10 freeway'' for reference, then said, ``I think I've got a mountain in front of me," according to the NTSB.

At about 5:40 p.m., the Bonanza impacted the ground at high speed, leaving a 500-foot-long debris field less than a half-mile south of I-10, in an area known as Corn Springs, the NTSB said. Stackhouse died on impact, though it would take another five hours for first responders to find the crash site because of the winds and darkness.

"It was a very violent plane crash," sheriff's Capt. David Teets told CNS in 2020. "It was a somber event."

Along with his wife, Stackhouse left behind two adult children. Jan Stackhouse said her late husband was a man of strong faith, and both of them believed that whatever might happen to them, flying or otherwise, was in God's hands.

"It was just his day," she said. "That's the only way for me to reconcile it.''

Stackhouse did not hold an instrument rating, but his widow said he had ample night flying experience and was capable of handling challenges.

"Brent would have turned back and stayed the night in Tucson if he had known how severe the weather was," she said. "I can't blame anybody for the situation. It happened."

Whatever lessons may be learned from the crash, Jan Stackhouse said she has no regrets about her late husband's decision to fly.

"It was his dream to fly," she said. "Brent was doing what he loved to do."