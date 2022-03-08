Hospital announces opening of mental health walk-in clinic, 1st-of-its-kind in the state

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Children’s Wisconsin announced Tuesday, March 8, the official opening of the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic on the campus of Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Children’s Wisconsin says the clinic is a first-of-its-kind in the state, filling a critical gap in care for kids experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to a news release, licensed therapists, social workers, and clinic assistants are available to see patients from 3-9:30 p.m. Along with a guardian, children and teens ages 5-18 are welcome to walk in and receive access to care immediately, with no appointment or referral required.

Staff will provide evaluations and determine any immediate safety concerns, and then communicate with a child’s existing doctors and therapists to ensure continuing resources are available after the visit. The purpose of the clinic is to provide immediate, temporary support, and is not a replacement for ongoing therapy or care by a mental health provider. The Mental Health Crisis Response Team in the Children’s Wisconsin Emergency Department and Trauma Center (EDTC) will remain a resource for children in life-threatening and emergency situations.

“This clinic is a direct result of us listening to families who are telling us they need more options,” said Amy Herbst, MSSW, APSW, vice president of mental and behavioral health, Children’s Wisconsin. “We hope this clinic can provide a safe place for children in crisis to take a pause, talk with our specialists, and get the right care they need at the right time.”

This clinic is the latest step by Children’s Wisconsin to invest $150 million in mental health programs that address this crisis. The name of the clinic is in recognition of a $20 million gift from The Yabuki Family Foundation. In 2017, Craig Yabuki died by suicide, leaving behind a wife and three young children. His brother, Jeff Yabuki, and his family are committed to helping Children’s Wisconsin transform the delivery of integrated mental and behavioral health care. Their donation directly supports the addition of mental health providers to all of Children’s Wisconsin primary care offices and urgent care clinics. The gift is not directly supporting the walk-in clinic.

For the clinic schedule and to learn more about services provided, families should visit the clinic website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.